Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- May 30 May 30 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Monday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to low retail demand. * Gram prices moved down due to sufficient supply. * Udid prices dropped due to restricted demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,120 305-365 306-380 Wheat Tukda 01,640 307-452 310-437 Jowar White 095 290-470 285-517 Bajra 0,075 330-355 315-340 PULSES Gram 00,775 1,055-1,215 1,080-1,230 Udid 0,800 1,959-2,150 2,135-2,235 Moong 0,600 1,030-1,200 1,094-1,239 Tuar 0,050 1,475-1,700 1,550-1,750 Maize 015 295-340 280-345 Vaal Dsshi 035 1,450-1,700 1,575-1,950 Choli 0,030 0,975-1,550 0,975-1,542 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,655-1,665 1,675-1,685 Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,950 1,975-2,000 Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Bajra 1,860-1,870 1,860-1,870 Jowar 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 PULSES Gram 6,150-6,200 6,200-6,250 Gram dal 7,200-7,250 7,200-7,250 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400 Tuar 09,000-09,100 09,000-09,100 Tuardal 13,600-13,700 13,600-13,700 Moong 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Moongdal 7,700-7,750 7,700-7,750 Udid 11,400-11,500 11,700-11,800 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100