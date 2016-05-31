Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- May 31 May 31 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Gram prices moved down due to low retail demand. * Moong and Moong Daal prices dropped due to increased arrivals. * Udid prices moved down due to restricted demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,980 306-361 305-365 Wheat Tukda 01,360 308-431 307-452 Jowar White 075 293-472 290-470 Bajra 0,050 320-345 330-355 PULSES Gram 00,305 1,055-1,215 1,055-1,215 Udid 0,425 1,900-2,100 2,959-2,150 Moong 0,650 1,025-1,342 1,030-1,200 Tuar 0,035 1,500-1,625 1,475-1,700 Maize 010 293-345 295-340 Vaal Dsshi 025 1,650-1,800 1,450-1,700 Choli 0,035 0,975-1,450 0,975-1,550 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,655-1,665 1,655-1,665 Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,950 1,925-1,950 Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Bajra 1,830-1,840 1,860-1,870 Jowar 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 PULSES Gram 6,100-6,150 6,150-6,200 Gram dal 7,200-7,250 7,200-7,250 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400 Tuar 09,000-09,100 09,000-09,100 Tuardal 13,600-13,700 13,600-13,700 Moong 6,700-6,750 7,000-7,050 Moongdal 7,500-7,550 7,700-7,750 Udid 11,000-11,100 11,400-11,500 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100