Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- May 31
May 31 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Tuesday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices eased due to sufficient supply.
* Gram prices moved down due to low retail demand.
* Moong and Moong Daal prices dropped due to increased arrivals.
* Udid prices moved down due to restricted demand from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,980 306-361 305-365
Wheat Tukda 01,360 308-431 307-452
Jowar White 075 293-472 290-470
Bajra 0,050 320-345 330-355
PULSES
Gram 00,305 1,055-1,215 1,055-1,215
Udid 0,425 1,900-2,100 2,959-2,150
Moong 0,650 1,025-1,342 1,030-1,200
Tuar 0,035 1,500-1,625 1,475-1,700
Maize 010 293-345 295-340
Vaal Dsshi 025 1,650-1,800 1,450-1,700
Choli 0,035 0,975-1,450 0,975-1,550
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,655-1,665 1,655-1,665
Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,950 1,925-1,950
Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Bajra 1,830-1,840 1,860-1,870
Jowar 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
PULSES
Gram 6,100-6,150 6,150-6,200
Gram dal 7,200-7,250 7,200-7,250
Besan (65-kg bag) 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400
Tuar 09,000-09,100 09,000-09,100
Tuardal 13,600-13,700 13,600-13,700
Moong 6,700-6,750 7,000-7,050
Moongdal 7,500-7,550 7,700-7,750
Udid 11,000-11,100 11,400-11,500
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Best 7,700-7,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100