Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 01
Jun 01 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices improved due to low arrivals.
* Moong and Moong Daal prices dropped due to restricted retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,425 312-385 306-361
Wheat Tukda 00,830 315-435 308-431
Jowar White 080 290-520 293-472
Bajra 0,100 280-321 320-345
PULSES
Gram 00,300 1,150-1,209 1,055-1,215
Udid 0,700 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,100
Moong 0,840 1,080-1,250 1,025-1,342
Tuar 0,100 1,400-1,750 1,500-1,625
Maize 010 290-345 293-345
Vaal Dsshi 011 1,350-1,700 1,650-1,800
Choli 0,010 0,980-1,435 0,975-1,450
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,675-1,685 1,655-1,665
Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,925-1,950
Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Bajra 1,830-1,840 1,830-1,840
Jowar 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
PULSES
Gram 6,100-6,150 6,100-6,150
Gram dal 7,200-7,250 7,200-7,250
Besan (65-kg bag) 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400
Tuar 09,000-09,100 09,000-09,100
Tuardal 13,600-13,700 13,600-13,700
Moong 6,400-6,450 6,700-6,750
Moongdal 7,300-7,350 7,500-7,550
Udid 11,000-11,100 11,000-11,100
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Best 7,700-7,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100