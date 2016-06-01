Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 01 Jun 01 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to low arrivals. * Moong and Moong Daal prices dropped due to restricted retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,425 312-385 306-361 Wheat Tukda 00,830 315-435 308-431 Jowar White 080 290-520 293-472 Bajra 0,100 280-321 320-345 PULSES Gram 00,300 1,150-1,209 1,055-1,215 Udid 0,700 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,100 Moong 0,840 1,080-1,250 1,025-1,342 Tuar 0,100 1,400-1,750 1,500-1,625 Maize 010 290-345 293-345 Vaal Dsshi 011 1,350-1,700 1,650-1,800 Choli 0,010 0,980-1,435 0,975-1,450 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,675-1,685 1,655-1,665 Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,925-1,950 Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Bajra 1,830-1,840 1,830-1,840 Jowar 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 PULSES Gram 6,100-6,150 6,100-6,150 Gram dal 7,200-7,250 7,200-7,250 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400 Tuar 09,000-09,100 09,000-09,100 Tuardal 13,600-13,700 13,600-13,700 Moong 6,400-6,450 6,700-6,750 Moongdal 7,300-7,350 7,500-7,550 Udid 11,000-11,100 11,000-11,100 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100