Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 02 Jun 02 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to increased arrivals. * Tuar prices moved down due to restricted demand from mills. * Udid prices dropped due to supply pressure. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,325 315-381 312-385 Wheat Tukda 00,750 318-440 315-435 Jowar White 085 280-480 290-520 Bajra 0,110 285-325 280-321 PULSES Gram 00,640 1,130-1,212 1,150-1,209 Udid 0,400 1,800-2,060 1,900-2,200 Moong 1,000 1,015-1,281 1,080-1,250 Tuar 0,070 1,550-1,700 1,400-1,750 Maize 012 325-350 290-345 Vaal Dsshi 018 1,400-1,800 1,350-1,700 Choli 0,060 1,200-1,582 0,980-1,435 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,675-1,685 1,675-1,685 Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Bajra 1,810-1,820 1,830-1,840 Jowar 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 PULSES Gram 6,100-6,150 6,100-6,150 Gram dal 7,200-7,250 7,200-7,250 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400 Tuar 08,700-08,800 09,000-09,100 Tuardal 13,600-13,700 13,600-13,700 Moong 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450 Moongdal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Udid 10,700-10,800 11,000-11,100 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100