BRIEF-India's UCO Bank says RBI begins "corrective action" for bank over high bad loans
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 02 Jun 02 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to increased arrivals. * Tuar prices moved down due to restricted demand from mills. * Udid prices dropped due to supply pressure. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,325 315-381 312-385 Wheat Tukda 00,750 318-440 315-435 Jowar White 085 280-480 290-520 Bajra 0,110 285-325 280-321 PULSES Gram 00,640 1,130-1,212 1,150-1,209 Udid 0,400 1,800-2,060 1,900-2,200 Moong 1,000 1,015-1,281 1,080-1,250 Tuar 0,070 1,550-1,700 1,400-1,750 Maize 012 325-350 290-345 Vaal Dsshi 018 1,400-1,800 1,350-1,700 Choli 0,060 1,200-1,582 0,980-1,435 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,675-1,685 1,675-1,685 Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Bajra 1,810-1,820 1,830-1,840 Jowar 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 PULSES Gram 6,100-6,150 6,100-6,150 Gram dal 7,200-7,250 7,200-7,250 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400 Tuar 08,700-08,800 09,000-09,100 Tuardal 13,600-13,700 13,600-13,700 Moong 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450 Moongdal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Udid 10,700-10,800 11,000-11,100 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100
BANGALORE, May 12The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34700 ICS-201(B22mm) 35700 ICS-102(B22mm) 28500 ICS-103(23mm) 32900 ICS-104(24mm) 37100 ICS-202(26mm) 43200 ICS-105(26mm) 32600 ICS-105CS(26mm) 34600 ICS-105(27mm)