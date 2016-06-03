PRECIOUS-Gold firm on weak U.S. data, N. Korea concerns

* Gold may end bounce in $1,229-$1,236.60 range - technicals * Platinum hits near two-week high (Updates prices, adds quotes) By Vijaykumar Vedala May 15 Gold prices inched up on Monday as weaker-than-expected economic data from the U.S. and a missile test by North Korea over the weekend pressured the dollar. Spot gold was up 0.1 at $1,229.81 per ounce at 0321 GMT. The yellow metal rose about 0.3 percent on Friday. U.S. gold futures were up