Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 03
Jun 03 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices improved due to buying support from flour mills.
* Gram prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Moong and Moong Daal prices moved down due to supply pressure.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,450 313-385 315-381
Wheat Tukda 00,975 318-435 318-440
Jowar White 350 250-500 280-480
Bajra 0,250 285-321 285-325
PULSES
Gram 00,380 1,150-1,209 1,130-1,212
Udid 0,800 1,700-2,150 1,800-2,060
Moong 0,750 0,950-1,231 1,015-1,281
Tuar 0,070 1,500-1,750 1,550-1,700
Maize 010 300-370 325-350
Vaal Dsshi 020 1,400-1,825 1,400-1,800
Choli 0,150 1,200-1,450 1,200-1,582
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,705-1,715 1,675-1,685
Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 1,950-1,975
Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Bajra 1,810-1,820 1,810-1,820
Jowar 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
PULSES
Gram 6,050-6,100 6,100-6,150
Gram dal 7,200-7,250 7,200-7,250
Besan (65-kg bag) 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400
Tuar 08,700-08,800 08,700-08,800
Tuardal 13,600-13,700 13,600-13,700
Moong 6,300-6,350 6,400-6,450
Moongdal 7,100-7,150 7,300-7,350
Udid 10,700-10,800 10,700-10,800
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Best 7,700-7,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100