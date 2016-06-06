Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 06
Jun 06 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Monday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices moved up due to buying support from flour mills.
* Gram, Besan and Gram Daal improved due to short supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,350 317-385 313-385
Wheat Tukda 00,850 321-435 318-435
Jowar White 370 275-505 250-500
Bajra 0,205 280-355 285-321
PULSES
Gram 00,540 1,200-1,286 1,150-1,209
Udid 0,675 1,900-2,161 1,700-2,150
Moong 0,850 0,950-1,309 0,950-1,231
Tuar 0,300 1,475-1,635 1,500-1,750
Maize 010 300-325 300-370
Vaal Dsshi 050 1,450-1,850 1,400-1,825
Choli 0,250 1,300-1,500 1,200-1,450
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,725-1,735 1,705-1,715
Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,050 2,000-2,025
Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Bajra 1,810-1,820 1,810-1,820
Jowar 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
PULSES
Gram 6,200-6,250 6,050-6,100
Gram dal 7,500-7,550 7,200-7,250
Besan (65-kg bag) 5,450-5,500 5,350-5,400
Tuar 08,700-08,800 08,700-08,800
Tuardal 13,600-13,700 13,600-13,700
Moong 6,300-6,350 6,300-6,350
Moongdal 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150
Udid 10,700-10,800 10,700-10,800
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Best 7,700-7,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100