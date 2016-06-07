Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 07 Jun 07 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand. * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal moved up further due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,450 328-382 317-385 Wheat Tukda 00,330 330-421 321-435 Jowar White 280 280-490 275-505 Bajra 0,110 280-350 280-355 PULSES Gram 00,425 1,125-1,338 1,200-1,286 Udid 0,625 1,910-2,136 1,900-2,161 Moong 1,020 0,990-1,326 0,950-1,309 Tuar 0,250 1,440-1,700 1,475-1,635 Maize 010 300-340 300-325 Vaal Dsshi 060 1,450-1,900 1,450-1,850 Choli 0,150 1,200-1,500 1,300-1,500 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,725-1,735 1,725-1,735 Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Bajra 1,800-1,810 1,810-1,820 Jowar 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 PULSES Gram 6,400-6,450 6,200-6,250 Gram dal 7,800-7,850 7,500-7,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,500-5,550 5,450-5,500 Tuar 08,700-08,800 08,700-08,800 Tuardal 13,600-13,700 13,600-13,700 Moong 6,300-6,350 6,300-6,350 Moongdal 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150 Udid 10,700-10,800 10,700-10,800 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100