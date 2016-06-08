Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 08 Jun 08 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices increased further due to short supply. * Rice prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Udid prices eased due to supply pressure. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,380 330-390 328-382 Wheat Tukda 00,840 333-411 330-421 Jowar White 290 280-490 280-490 Bajra 0,120 280-345 280-350 PULSES Gram 00,480 1,125-1,356 1,125-1,338 Udid 0,550 1,830-2,173 1,910-2,136 Moong 0,780 0,900-1,267 0,990-1,326 Tuar 0,175 1,485-1,666 1,440-1,700 Maize 000 000-000 300-340 Vaal Dsshi 050 1,350-1,800 1,450-1,900 Choli 0,110 1,025-1,475 1,200-1,500 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,725-1,735 1,725-1,735 Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Bajra 1,800-1,810 1,800-1,810 Jowar 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 PULSES Gram 6,650-6,700 6,400-6,450 Gram dal 8,000-8,050 7,800-7,850 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,700-5,750 5,500-5,550 Tuar 08,700-08,800 08,700-08,800 Tuardal 13,600-13,700 13,600-13,700 Moong 6,300-6,350 6,300-6,350 Moongdal 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150 Udid 10,500-10,600 10,700-10,800 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,000-5,100