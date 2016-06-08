Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 08
Jun 08 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices increased further due to short supply.
* Rice prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
* Udid prices eased due to supply pressure.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,380 330-390 328-382
Wheat Tukda 00,840 333-411 330-421
Jowar White 290 280-490 280-490
Bajra 0,120 280-345 280-350
PULSES
Gram 00,480 1,125-1,356 1,125-1,338
Udid 0,550 1,830-2,173 1,910-2,136
Moong 0,780 0,900-1,267 0,990-1,326
Tuar 0,175 1,485-1,666 1,440-1,700
Maize 000 000-000 300-340
Vaal Dsshi 050 1,350-1,800 1,450-1,900
Choli 0,110 1,025-1,475 1,200-1,500
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,725-1,735 1,725-1,735
Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,050
Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Bajra 1,800-1,810 1,800-1,810
Jowar 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
PULSES
Gram 6,650-6,700 6,400-6,450
Gram dal 8,000-8,050 7,800-7,850
Besan (65-kg bag) 5,700-5,750 5,500-5,550
Tuar 08,700-08,800 08,700-08,800
Tuardal 13,600-13,700 13,600-13,700
Moong 6,300-6,350 6,300-6,350
Moongdal 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150
Udid 10,500-10,600 10,700-10,800
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Best 7,700-7,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,200-2,250
Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,450-2,500
Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,000-5,100