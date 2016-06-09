Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 09 Jun 09 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Tuar prices moved up due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,289 334-395 330-390 Wheat Tukda 00,762 339-405 333-411 Jowar White 230 300-520 280-490 Bajra 0,060 285-350 280-345 PULSES Gram 00,410 1,131-1,340 1,125-1,356 Udid 0,500 1,875-2,235 1,830-2,173 Moong 0,670 0,900-1,306 0,900-1,267 Tuar 0,100 1,470-1,744 1,485-1,666 Maize 015 305-340 300-340 Vaal Dsshi 000 0,000-0,000 1,350-1,800 Choli 0,080 0,980-1,325 1,025-1,475 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,725-1,735 1,725-1,735 Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Bajra 1,830-1,840 1,800-1,810 Jowar 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 PULSES Gram 6,650-6,700 6,650-6,700 Gram dal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,700-5,750 5,700-5,750 Tuar 08,800-08,900 08,700-08,800 Tuardal 13,600-13,700 13,600-13,700 Moong 6,300-6,350 6,300-6,350 Moongdal 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150 Udid 10,500-10,600 10,500-10,600 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400