Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 09
Jun 09 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Thursday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
* Tuar prices moved up due to buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,289 334-395 330-390
Wheat Tukda 00,762 339-405 333-411
Jowar White 230 300-520 280-490
Bajra 0,060 285-350 280-345
PULSES
Gram 00,410 1,131-1,340 1,125-1,356
Udid 0,500 1,875-2,235 1,830-2,173
Moong 0,670 0,900-1,306 0,900-1,267
Tuar 0,100 1,470-1,744 1,485-1,666
Maize 015 305-340 300-340
Vaal Dsshi 000 0,000-0,000 1,350-1,800
Choli 0,080 0,980-1,325 1,025-1,475
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,725-1,735 1,725-1,735
Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,050
Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Bajra 1,830-1,840 1,800-1,810
Jowar 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
PULSES
Gram 6,650-6,700 6,650-6,700
Gram dal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050
Besan (65-kg bag) 5,700-5,750 5,700-5,750
Tuar 08,800-08,900 08,700-08,800
Tuardal 13,600-13,700 13,600-13,700
Moong 6,300-6,350 6,300-6,350
Moongdal 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150
Udid 10,500-10,600 10,500-10,600
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Best 7,700-7,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400