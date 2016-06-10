Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 10
Jun 10 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Friday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices improved due to low arrivals.
* Gram, Besan and Gram Daal moved up due to retail demand.
* Udid prices firmed up due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,301 370-399 334-395
Wheat Tukda 00,694 336-402 339-405
Jowar White 330 305-520 300-520
Bajra 0,050 290-355 285-350
PULSES
Gram 00,525 1,208-1,438 1,131-1,340
Udid 0,450 2,250-2,425 1,875-2,235
Moong 0,790 0,935-1,284 0,900-1,306
Tuar 0,250 1,523-1,775 1,470-1,744
Maize 015 310-345 305-340
Vaal Dsshi 050 1,200-1,800 1,350-1,800
Choli 0,070 0,985-1,350 0,980-1,325
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,725-1,735 1,725-1,735
Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,050
Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Bajra 1,850-1,860 1,830-1,840
Jowar 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
PULSES
Gram 6,750-6,800 6,650-6,700
Gram dal 8,300-8,350 8,000-8,050
Besan (65-kg bag) 5,800-5,850 5,700-5,750
Tuar 08,800-08,900 08,800-08,900
Tuardal 13,600-13,700 13,600-13,700
Moong 6,300-6,350 6,300-6,350
Moongdal 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150
Udid 10,700-10,800 10,500-10,600
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Best 7,700-7,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400