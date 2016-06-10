Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 10 Jun 10 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices improved due to low arrivals. * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal moved up due to retail demand. * Udid prices firmed up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,301 370-399 334-395 Wheat Tukda 00,694 336-402 339-405 Jowar White 330 305-520 300-520 Bajra 0,050 290-355 285-350 PULSES Gram 00,525 1,208-1,438 1,131-1,340 Udid 0,450 2,250-2,425 1,875-2,235 Moong 0,790 0,935-1,284 0,900-1,306 Tuar 0,250 1,523-1,775 1,470-1,744 Maize 015 310-345 305-340 Vaal Dsshi 050 1,200-1,800 1,350-1,800 Choli 0,070 0,985-1,350 0,980-1,325 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,725-1,735 1,725-1,735 Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Bajra 1,850-1,860 1,830-1,840 Jowar 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 PULSES Gram 6,750-6,800 6,650-6,700 Gram dal 8,300-8,350 8,000-8,050 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,800-5,850 5,700-5,750 Tuar 08,800-08,900 08,800-08,900 Tuardal 13,600-13,700 13,600-13,700 Moong 6,300-6,350 6,300-6,350 Moongdal 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150 Udid 10,700-10,800 10,500-10,600 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400