Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 13 Jun 13 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Monday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal increased due to short supply. * Udid prices improved due to buying support from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,370 335-406 370-399 Wheat Tukda 00,790 334-417 336-402 Jowar White 350 300-515 305-520 Bajra 0,070 290-340 290-355 PULSES Gram 00,790 1,260-1,440 1,208-1,438 Udid 0,500 2,128-2,325 2,250-2,425 Moong 0,570 0,999-1,326 0,935-1,284 Tuar 0,150 1,510-1,700 1,523-1,775 Maize 010 310-325 310-345 Vaal Dsshi 030 1,350-1,850 1,200-1,800 Choli 0,030 0,975-1,350 0,985-1,350 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,745-1,755 1,725-1,735 Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,075 2,025-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Bajra 1,850-1,860 1,850-1,860 Jowar 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 PULSES Gram 7,150-7,200 6,750-6,800 Gram dal 8,600-8,650 8,300-8,350 Besan (65-kg bag) 6,100-6,150 5,800-5,850 Tuar 08,800-08,900 08,800-08,900 Tuardal 13,600-13,700 13,600-13,700 Moong 6,300-6,350 6,300-6,350 Moongdal 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150 Udid 11,000-11,100 10,700-10,800 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400