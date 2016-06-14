Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 14 Jun 14 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved further due to thin supply. * Udid prices moved up due to low arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,410 335-400 335-406 Wheat Tukda 00,980 334-415 334-417 Jowar White 310 290-490 300-515 Bajra 0,050 280-350 290-340 PULSES Gram 00,460 1,203-1,425 1,260-1,440 Udid 0,400 2,190-2,365 2,128-2,325 Moong 0,485 1,050-1,331 0,999-1,326 Tuar 0,100 1,506-1,672 1,510-1,700 Maize 020 290-340 310-325 Vaal Dsshi 060 1,600-1,800 1,350-1,850 Choli 0,080 1,175-1,390 0,975-1,350 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,765-1,775 1,745-1,755 Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,050-2,075 Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Bajra 1,850-1,860 1,850-1,860 Jowar 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 PULSES Gram 7,150-7,200 7,150-7,200 Gram dal 8,600-8,650 8,600-8,650 Besan (65-kg bag) 6,100-6,150 6,100-6,150 Tuar 08,800-08,900 08,800-08,900 Tuardal 13,600-13,700 13,600-13,700 Moong 6,300-6,350 6,300-6,350 Moongdal 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150 Udid 11,200-11,300 11,000-11,100 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400