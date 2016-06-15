Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 15 Jun 15 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Gram prices firmed up due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,330 333-405 335-400 Wheat Tukda 00,810 334-411 334-415 Jowar White 250 290-495 290-490 Bajra 0,040 280-340 280-350 PULSES Gram 00,440 1,245-1,404 1,203-1,425 Udid 0,350 2,170-2,370 2,190-2,365 Moong 0,630 0,950-1,366 1,050-1,331 Tuar 0,090 1,585-1,714 1,506-1,672 Maize 010 290-330 290-340 Vaal Dsshi 080 1,500-1,800 1,600-1,800 Choli 0,060 1,050-1,700 1,175-1,390 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,765-1,775 1,765-1,775 Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Bajra 1,820-1,830 1,850-1,860 Jowar 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 PULSES Gram 7,200-7,250 7,150-7,200 Gram dal 8,600-8,650 8,600-8,650 Besan (65-kg bag) 6,100-6,150 6,100-6,150 Tuar 08,800-08,900 08,800-08,900 Tuardal 13,600-13,700 13,600-13,700 Moong 6,300-6,350 6,300-6,350 Moongdal 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150 Udid 11,200-11,300 11,200-11,300 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400