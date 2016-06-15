Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 15
Jun 15 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices dropped due to low retail demand.
* Gram prices firmed up due to short supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,330 333-405 335-400
Wheat Tukda 00,810 334-411 334-415
Jowar White 250 290-495 290-490
Bajra 0,040 280-340 280-350
PULSES
Gram 00,440 1,245-1,404 1,203-1,425
Udid 0,350 2,170-2,370 2,190-2,365
Moong 0,630 0,950-1,366 1,050-1,331
Tuar 0,090 1,585-1,714 1,506-1,672
Maize 010 290-330 290-340
Vaal Dsshi 080 1,500-1,800 1,600-1,800
Choli 0,060 1,050-1,700 1,175-1,390
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,765-1,775 1,765-1,775
Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100
Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Bajra 1,820-1,830 1,850-1,860
Jowar 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
PULSES
Gram 7,200-7,250 7,150-7,200
Gram dal 8,600-8,650 8,600-8,650
Besan (65-kg bag) 6,100-6,150 6,100-6,150
Tuar 08,800-08,900 08,800-08,900
Tuardal 13,600-13,700 13,600-13,700
Moong 6,300-6,350 6,300-6,350
Moongdal 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150
Udid 11,200-11,300 11,200-11,300
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Best 7,700-7,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400