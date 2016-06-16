Small businesses suffer as India's bruised banks sit on deposits
* Demonetisation has left banks with $50 bln excess liquidity
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 16 Jun 16 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to thin supply. * Udid prices eased due to lack of demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,000 000-000 333-405 Wheat Tukda 00,000 000-000 334-411 Jowar White 000 000-000 290-495 Bajra 0,000 000-000 280-340 PULSES Gram 00,000 0,000-0,000 1,245-1,404 Udid 0,000 0,000-0,000 2,170-2,370 Moong 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,950-1,366 Tuar 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,585-1,714 Maize 000 000-000 290-330 Vaal Dsshi 000 0,000-0,000 1,500-1,800 Choli 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,050-1,700 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,785-1,795 1,765-1,775 Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Wheat (superior best) 2,225-2,250 2,200-2,250 Bajra 1,820-1,830 1,820-1,830 Jowar 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 PULSES Gram 7,200-7,250 7,200-7,250 Gram dal 8,600-8,650 8,600-8,650 Besan (65-kg bag) 6,100-6,150 6,100-6,150 Tuar 08,800-08,900 08,800-08,900 Tuardal 13,600-13,700 13,600-13,700 Moong 6,300-6,350 6,300-6,350 Moongdal 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150 Udid 11,000-11,100 11,200-11,300 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400
* Demonetisation has left banks with $50 bln excess liquidity
May 17 Gold prices hit a two-week high on Wednesday as Asian stocks slipped and the dollar was pressured after underwhelming U.S. housing data and reports that U.S. President Donald Trump sought an end to an FBI probe into his former security adviser. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had climbed 0.5 percent to $1,242.92 per ounce by 0059 GMT, after earlier touching its strongest since May 3 at $1,244.70. It rose about 0.5 percent on Tuesday in its biggest one-day p