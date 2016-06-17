Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 17 Jun 17 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved up due to buying support from flour mills. * Udid prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,310 337-405 333-405 Wheat Tukda 00,780 334-421 334-411 Jowar White 140 290-520 290-495 Bajra 0,050 280-370 280-340 PULSES Gram 00,480 1,246-1,400 1,245-1,404 Udid 0,550 2,230-2,440 2,170-2,370 Moong 0,490 0,900-1,380 0,950-1,366 Tuar 0,250 1,420-1,725 1,585-1,714 Maize 015 300-355 290-330 Vaal Dsshi 050 1,400-1,800 1,500-1,800 Choli 0,060 0,970-1,350 1,050-1,700 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,795-1,805 1,785-1,795 Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,225-2,250 Bajra 1,820-1,830 1,820-1,830 Jowar 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 PULSES Gram 7,200-7,250 7,200-7,250 Gram dal 8,600-8,650 8,600-8,650 Besan (65-kg bag) 6,100-6,150 6,100-6,150 Tuar 08,800-08,900 08,800-08,900 Tuardal 13,600-13,700 13,600-13,700 Moong 6,300-6,350 6,300-6,350 Moongdal 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150 Udid 11,200-11,300 11,000-11,100 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400