Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 20
Jun 20 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Monday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to buying support from flour mills.
* Tuar prices improved due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,480 346-405 337-405
Wheat Tukda 00,910 348-425 334-421
Jowar White 170 290-515 290-520
Bajra 0,050 280-365 280-370
PULSES
Gram 00,200 1,261-1,422 1,246-1,400
Udid 0,325 1,900-2,375 2,230-2,440
Moong 0,470 0,986-1,213 0,900-1,380
Tuar 0,070 1,570-1,662 1,420-1,725
Maize 015 310-380 300-355
Vaal Dsshi 030 1,400-1,800 1,400-1,800
Choli 0,060 1,150-1,625 0,970-1,350
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,805-1,815 1,795-1,805
Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,125 2,075-2,100
Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275
Bajra 1,820-1,830 1,820-1,830
Jowar 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
PULSES
Gram 7,200-7,250 7,200-7,250
Gram dal 8,600-8,650 8,600-8,650
Besan (65-kg bag) 6,100-6,150 6,100-6,150
Tuar 09,000-09,100 08,800-08,900
Tuardal 13,600-13,700 13,600-13,700
Moong 6,300-6,350 6,300-6,350
Moongdal 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150
Udid 11,200-11,300 11,200-11,300
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Best 7,700-7,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400