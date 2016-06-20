Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 20 Jun 20 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Monday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying support from flour mills. * Tuar prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,480 346-405 337-405 Wheat Tukda 00,910 348-425 334-421 Jowar White 170 290-515 290-520 Bajra 0,050 280-365 280-370 PULSES Gram 00,200 1,261-1,422 1,246-1,400 Udid 0,325 1,900-2,375 2,230-2,440 Moong 0,470 0,986-1,213 0,900-1,380 Tuar 0,070 1,570-1,662 1,420-1,725 Maize 015 310-380 300-355 Vaal Dsshi 030 1,400-1,800 1,400-1,800 Choli 0,060 1,150-1,625 0,970-1,350 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,805-1,815 1,795-1,805 Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,125 2,075-2,100 Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275 Bajra 1,820-1,830 1,820-1,830 Jowar 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 PULSES Gram 7,200-7,250 7,200-7,250 Gram dal 8,600-8,650 8,600-8,650 Besan (65-kg bag) 6,100-6,150 6,100-6,150 Tuar 09,000-09,100 08,800-08,900 Tuardal 13,600-13,700 13,600-13,700 Moong 6,300-6,350 6,300-6,350 Moongdal 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150 Udid 11,200-11,300 11,200-11,300 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400