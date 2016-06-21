Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 21 Jun 21 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved further due to buying support from flour mills. * Gram prices firmed up due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,550 345-390 346-405 Wheat Tukda 00,950 351-464 348-425 Jowar White 080 280-525 290-515 Bajra 0,050 275-360 280-365 PULSES Gram 00,190 1,260-1,401 1,261-1,422 Udid 0,350 2,000-2,340 1,900-2,375 Moong 0,430 0,950-1,280 0,986-1,213 Tuar 0,070 1,350-1,632 1,570-1,662 Maize 010 302-390 310-380 Vaal Dsshi 030 1,500-1,805 1,400-1,800 Choli 0,050 1,125-1,580 1,150-1,625 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,825-1,835 1,805-1,815 Wheat (medium) 2,100-2,150 2,075-2,125 Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275 Bajra 1,820-1,830 1,820-1,830 Jowar 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 PULSES Gram 7,250-7,300 7,200-7,250 Gram dal 8,600-8,650 8,600-8,650 Besan (65-kg bag) 6,100-6,150 6,100-6,150 Tuar 09,000-09,100 09,000-09,100 Tuardal 13,600-13,700 13,600-13,700 Moong 6,300-6,350 6,300-6,350 Moongdal 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150 Udid 11,200-11,300 11,200-11,300 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400