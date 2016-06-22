Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 22
Jun 22 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Moong prices improved due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,280 345-405 345-390
Wheat Tukda 00,690 348-421 351-464
Jowar White 090 280-520 280-525
Bajra 0,030 270-355 275-360
PULSES
Gram 00,330 1,201-1,400 1,260-1,401
Udid 0,400 2,050-2,381 2,000-2,340
Moong 0,485 0,960-1,313 0,950-1,280
Tuar 0,080 1,495-1,720 1,350-1,632
Maize 005 305-380 302-390
Vaal Dsshi 020 1,500-1,703 1,508-1,805
Choli 0,060 1,150-1,650 1,125-1,580
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,825-1,835 1,825-1,835
Wheat (medium) 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275
Bajra 1,800-1,810 1,820-1,830
Jowar 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
PULSES
Gram 7,250-7,300 7,250-7,300
Gram dal 8,600-8,650 8,600-8,650
Besan (65-kg bag) 6,100-6,150 6,100-6,150
Tuar 09,000-09,100 09,000-09,100
Tuardal 13,600-13,700 13,600-13,700
Moong 6,500-6,550 6,300-6,350
Moongdal 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150
Udid 11,200-11,300 11,200-11,300
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Best 7,700-7,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400