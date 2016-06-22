Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 22 Jun 22 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand. * Moong prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,280 345-405 345-390 Wheat Tukda 00,690 348-421 351-464 Jowar White 090 280-520 280-525 Bajra 0,030 270-355 275-360 PULSES Gram 00,330 1,201-1,400 1,260-1,401 Udid 0,400 2,050-2,381 2,000-2,340 Moong 0,485 0,960-1,313 0,950-1,280 Tuar 0,080 1,495-1,720 1,350-1,632 Maize 005 305-380 302-390 Vaal Dsshi 020 1,500-1,703 1,508-1,805 Choli 0,060 1,150-1,650 1,125-1,580 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,825-1,835 1,825-1,835 Wheat (medium) 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275 Bajra 1,800-1,810 1,820-1,830 Jowar 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 PULSES Gram 7,250-7,300 7,250-7,300 Gram dal 8,600-8,650 8,600-8,650 Besan (65-kg bag) 6,100-6,150 6,100-6,150 Tuar 09,000-09,100 09,000-09,100 Tuardal 13,600-13,700 13,600-13,700 Moong 6,500-6,550 6,300-6,350 Moongdal 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150 Udid 11,200-11,300 11,200-11,300 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400