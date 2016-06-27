Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 27 Jun 27 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Monday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Gram prices improved due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,310 340-405 336-405 Wheat Tukda 00,840 338-431 335-425 Jowar White 110 285-510 280-515 Bajra 0,040 290-355 280-350 PULSES Gram 00,300 1,354-1,480 1,243-1,386 Udid 0,300 1,970-2,303 2,011-2,315 Moong 0,575 0,900-1,286 0,975-1,306 Tuar 0,175 1,500-1,762 1,500-1,735 Maize 010 280-355 270-370 Vaal Dsshi 020 1,150-1,850 1,150-1,520 Choli 0,050 1,560-2,020 1,405-1,850 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,795-1,805 1,795-1,805 Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,075 2,025-2,075 Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275 Bajra 1,770-1,780 1,770-1,780 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,550-2,600 PULSES Gram 7,350-7,375 7,275-7,325 Gram dal 8,600-8,650 8,600-8,650 Besan (65-kg bag) 6,100-6,150 6,100-6,150 Tuar 09,000-09,100 09,000-09,100 Tuardal 13,600-13,700 13,600-13,700 Moong 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550 Moongdal 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150 Udid 11,000-11,100 11,000-11,100 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400