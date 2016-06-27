Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 27
Jun 27 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Monday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Jowar prices firmed up due to increased retail demand.
* Gram prices improved due to short supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,310 340-405 336-405
Wheat Tukda 00,840 338-431 335-425
Jowar White 110 285-510 280-515
Bajra 0,040 290-355 280-350
PULSES
Gram 00,300 1,354-1,480 1,243-1,386
Udid 0,300 1,970-2,303 2,011-2,315
Moong 0,575 0,900-1,286 0,975-1,306
Tuar 0,175 1,500-1,762 1,500-1,735
Maize 010 280-355 270-370
Vaal Dsshi 020 1,150-1,850 1,150-1,520
Choli 0,050 1,560-2,020 1,405-1,850
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,795-1,805 1,795-1,805
Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,075 2,025-2,075
Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275
Bajra 1,770-1,780 1,770-1,780
Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,550-2,600
PULSES
Gram 7,350-7,375 7,275-7,325
Gram dal 8,600-8,650 8,600-8,650
Besan (65-kg bag) 6,100-6,150 6,100-6,150
Tuar 09,000-09,100 09,000-09,100
Tuardal 13,600-13,700 13,600-13,700
Moong 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550
Moongdal 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150
Udid 11,000-11,100 11,000-11,100
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Best 7,700-7,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400