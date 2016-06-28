Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 28 Jun 28 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to low retail demand. * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices increased due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,340 337-400 340-405 Wheat Tukda 00,960 330-411 338-431 Jowar White 090 280-515 285-510 Bajra 0,050 280-340 290-355 PULSES Gram 00,410 1,410-1,702 1,254-1,480 Udid 0,300 2,080-2,324 1,970-2,303 Moong 0,485 0,900-1,296 0,900-1,286 Tuar 0,140 1,450-1,728 1,500-1,762 Maize 005 280-360 280-355 Vaal Dsshi 050 1,150-1,800 1,150-1,850 Choli 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,560-2,020 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,790-1,800 1,795-1,805 Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,075 Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275 Bajra 1,770-1,780 1,770-1,780 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 7,550-7,600 7,350-7,375 Gram dal 9,000-9,050 8,600-8,650 Besan (65-kg bag) 6,250-6,300 6,100-6,150 Tuar 09,000-09,100 09,000-09,100 Tuardal 13,600-13,700 13,600-13,700 Moong 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550 Moongdal 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150 Udid 11,000-11,100 11,000-11,100 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400