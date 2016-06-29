Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 29
Jun 29 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Besan and Gram Daal prices improved due to short supply.
* Tuar prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,360 339-410 337-400
Wheat Tukda 00,950 340-411 330-411
Jowar White 050 280-515 280-515
Bajra 0,040 280-345 280-340
PULSES
Gram 00,340 1,360-1,557 1,410-1,702
Udid 0,125 1,950-2,162 2,080-2,324
Moong 0,295 1,000-1,203 0,900-1,296
Tuar 0,100 1,450-1,780 1,450-1,728
Maize 015 275-355 280-360
Vaal Dsshi 020 1,250-1,800 1,150-1,800
Choli 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,560-2,020
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,050
Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275
Bajra 1,770-1,780 1,770-1,780
Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
PULSES
Gram 7,550-7,600 7,550-7,600
Gram dal 9,100-9,150 9,000-9,050
Besan (65-kg bag) 6,350-6,400 6,250-6,300
Tuar 09,100-09,200 09,000-09,100
Tuardal 13,600-13,700 13,600-13,700
Moong 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550
Moongdal 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150
Udid 11,000-11,100 11,000-11,100
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Best 7,700-7,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400