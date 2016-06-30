Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 30 Jun 30 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Bajri prices improved due to increased retail demand. * Udid prices increased due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,475 344-395 339-410 Wheat Tukda 01,075 345-421 340-411 Jowar White 065 280-535 280-515 Bajra 0,030 280-340 280-345 PULSES Gram 00,385 1,450-1,574 1,360-1,557 Udid 0,250 1,968-2,288 1,950-2,162 Moong 0,470 0,999-1,300 1,000-1,203 Tuar 0,275 1,472-1,725 1,450-1,780 Maize 010 280-340 275-355 Vaal Dsshi 040 1,375-1,825 1,250-1,800 Choli 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,560-2,020 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,800-1,810 1,790-1,800 Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,075 2,025-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275 Bajra 1,790-1,800 1,770-1,780 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 7,550-7,600 7,550-7,600 Gram dal 9,100-9,150 9,100-9,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 6,350-6,400 6,350-6,400 Tuar 09,100-09,200 09,100-09,200 Tuardal 13,600-13,700 13,600-13,700 Moong 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550 Moongdal 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150 Udid 11,600-11,700 11,000-11,100 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400