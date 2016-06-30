Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 30
Jun 30 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Thursday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to thin supply.
* Bajri prices improved due to increased retail demand.
* Udid prices increased due to buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,475 344-395 339-410
Wheat Tukda 01,075 345-421 340-411
Jowar White 065 280-535 280-515
Bajra 0,030 280-340 280-345
PULSES
Gram 00,385 1,450-1,574 1,360-1,557
Udid 0,250 1,968-2,288 1,950-2,162
Moong 0,470 0,999-1,300 1,000-1,203
Tuar 0,275 1,472-1,725 1,450-1,780
Maize 010 280-340 275-355
Vaal Dsshi 040 1,375-1,825 1,250-1,800
Choli 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,560-2,020
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,800-1,810 1,790-1,800
Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,075 2,025-2,050
Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275
Bajra 1,790-1,800 1,770-1,780
Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
PULSES
Gram 7,550-7,600 7,550-7,600
Gram dal 9,100-9,150 9,100-9,150
Besan (65-kg bag) 6,350-6,400 6,350-6,400
Tuar 09,100-09,200 09,100-09,200
Tuardal 13,600-13,700 13,600-13,700
Moong 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550
Moongdal 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150
Udid 11,600-11,700 11,000-11,100
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Best 7,700-7,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400