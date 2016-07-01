Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- July 01
Jul 01 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Friday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices improved further due to low arrivals.
* Gram, Besan and Gram Daal increased due to short supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,290 347-411 344-395
Wheat Tukda 00,760 348-425 345-421
Jowar White 070 275-520 280-535
Bajra 0,030 270-325 280-340
PULSES
Gram 00,175 1,460-1,580 1,450-1,574
Udid 0,150 1,854-2,161 1,968-2,288
Moong 0,150 1,000-1,366 0,999-1,300
Tuar 0,050 1,500-1,670 1,472-1,725
Maize 010 290-340 288-340
Vaal Dsshi 025 1,175-1,780 1,375-1,825
Choli 0,025 1,105-1,450 1,560-2,020
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,810-1,820 1,800-1,810
Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,050-2,075
Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275
Bajra 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
PULSES
Gram 7,800-7,850 7,550-7,600
Gram dal 9,400-9,450 9,100-9,150
Besan (65-kg bag) 6,500-6,550 6,350-6,400
Tuar 09,100-09,200 09,100-09,200
Tuardal 13,600-13,700 13,600-13,700
Moong 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550
Moongdal 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150
Udid 11,600-11,700 11,600-11,700
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Best 7,700-7,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400