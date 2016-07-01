Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- July 01 Jul 01 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved further due to low arrivals. * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal increased due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,290 347-411 344-395 Wheat Tukda 00,760 348-425 345-421 Jowar White 070 275-520 280-535 Bajra 0,030 270-325 280-340 PULSES Gram 00,175 1,460-1,580 1,450-1,574 Udid 0,150 1,854-2,161 1,968-2,288 Moong 0,150 1,000-1,366 0,999-1,300 Tuar 0,050 1,500-1,670 1,472-1,725 Maize 010 290-340 288-340 Vaal Dsshi 025 1,175-1,780 1,375-1,825 Choli 0,025 1,105-1,450 1,560-2,020 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,810-1,820 1,800-1,810 Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,050-2,075 Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275 Bajra 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 7,800-7,850 7,550-7,600 Gram dal 9,400-9,450 9,100-9,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 6,500-6,550 6,350-6,400 Tuar 09,100-09,200 09,100-09,200 Tuardal 13,600-13,700 13,600-13,700 Moong 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550 Moongdal 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150 Udid 11,600-11,700 11,600-11,700 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400