Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- July 04
Jul 04 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Monday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
* Udid prices increased due to buying support from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,230 348-404 347-411
Wheat Tukda 00,640 345-414 348-425
Jowar White 065 280-490 275-520
Bajra 0,030 280-335 270-325
PULSES
Gram 00,175 1,445-1,551 1,460-1,580
Udid 0,100 2,050-2,270 1,854-2,161
Moong 0,190 1,010-1,183 1,000-1,366
Tuar 0,070 1,476-1,701 1,500-1,670
Maize 008 300-345 290-340
Vaal Dsshi 050 1,250-1,800 1,175-1,780
Choli 0,025 1,150-1,400 1,105-1,450
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,810-1,820 1,810-1,820
Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100
Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275
Bajra 1,810-1,820 1,790-1,800
Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
PULSES
Gram 7,800-7,850 7,800-7,850
Gram dal 9,400-9,450 9,400-9,450
Besan (65-kg bag) 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550
Tuar 09,100-09,200 09,100-09,200
Tuardal 13,600-13,700 13,600-13,700
Moong 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550
Moongdal 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150
Udid 12,100-12,200 11,600-11,700
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Best 7,700-7,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400