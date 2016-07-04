Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- July 04 Jul 04 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Monday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Udid prices increased due to buying support from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,230 348-404 347-411 Wheat Tukda 00,640 345-414 348-425 Jowar White 065 280-490 275-520 Bajra 0,030 280-335 270-325 PULSES Gram 00,175 1,445-1,551 1,460-1,580 Udid 0,100 2,050-2,270 1,854-2,161 Moong 0,190 1,010-1,183 1,000-1,366 Tuar 0,070 1,476-1,701 1,500-1,670 Maize 008 300-345 290-340 Vaal Dsshi 050 1,250-1,800 1,175-1,780 Choli 0,025 1,150-1,400 1,105-1,450 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,810-1,820 1,810-1,820 Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275 Bajra 1,810-1,820 1,790-1,800 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 7,800-7,850 7,800-7,850 Gram dal 9,400-9,450 9,400-9,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550 Tuar 09,100-09,200 09,100-09,200 Tuardal 13,600-13,700 13,600-13,700 Moong 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550 Moongdal 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150 Udid 12,100-12,200 11,600-11,700 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400