Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- July 05
Jul 05 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Tuar prices improved due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,270 348-405 348-404
Wheat Tukda 00,560 349-422 345-414
Jowar White 070 290-470 280-490
Bajra 0,035 270-330 280-335
PULSES
Gram 00,140 1,460-1,527 1,445-1,551
Udid 0,160 1,700-2,226 2,050-2,270
Moong 0,225 1,020-1,200 1,010-1,183
Tuar 0,150 1,474-1,721 1,476-1,701
Maize 010 290-350 300-345
Vaal Dsshi 100 1,450-1,750 1,250-1,800
Choli 0,015 1,350-1,900 1,150-1,400
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,810-1,820 1,810-1,820
Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100
Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275
Bajra 1,810-1,820 1,810-1,820
Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
PULSES
Gram 7,700-7,800 7,800-7,850
Gram dal 9,400-9,450 9,400-9,450
Besan (65-kg bag) 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550
Tuar 09,200-09,300 09,100-09,200
Tuardal 13,600-13,700 13,600-13,700
Moong 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550
Moongdal 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150
Udid 12,100-12,200 12,100-12,200
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Best 7,700-7,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400