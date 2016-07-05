Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- July 05 Jul 05 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices eased due to low retail demand. * Tuar prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,270 348-405 348-404 Wheat Tukda 00,560 349-422 345-414 Jowar White 070 290-470 280-490 Bajra 0,035 270-330 280-335 PULSES Gram 00,140 1,460-1,527 1,445-1,551 Udid 0,160 1,700-2,226 2,050-2,270 Moong 0,225 1,020-1,200 1,010-1,183 Tuar 0,150 1,474-1,721 1,476-1,701 Maize 010 290-350 300-345 Vaal Dsshi 100 1,450-1,750 1,250-1,800 Choli 0,015 1,350-1,900 1,150-1,400 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,810-1,820 1,810-1,820 Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275 Bajra 1,810-1,820 1,810-1,820 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 7,700-7,800 7,800-7,850 Gram dal 9,400-9,450 9,400-9,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550 Tuar 09,200-09,300 09,100-09,200 Tuardal 13,600-13,700 13,600-13,700 Moong 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550 Moongdal 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150 Udid 12,100-12,200 12,100-12,200 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400