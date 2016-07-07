Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- July 07 Jul 07 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Gram prices improved due to low arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,280 340-400 348-405 Wheat Tukda 00,700 348-411 349-422 Jowar White 045 290-480 290-470 Bajra 0,030 280-335 270-330 PULSES Gram 00,155 1,435-1,540 1,460-1,527 Udid 0,150 1,800-2,250 1,700-2,226 Moong 0,750 1,019-1,280 1,020-1,200 Tuar 0,090 1,575-1,752 1,474-1,721 Maize 008 280-360 290-350 Vaal Dsshi 050 1,425-1,725 1,450-1,750 Choli 0,020 1,305-1,840 1,350-1,900 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,810-1,820 1,810-1,820 Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275 Bajra 1,830-1,840 1,810-1,820 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 7,800-7,850 7,700-7,800 Gram dal 9,400-9,450 9,400-9,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550 Tuar 09,200-09,300 09,200-09,300 Tuardal 13,600-13,700 13,600-13,700 Moong 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550 Moongdal 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150 Udid 12,100-12,200 12,100-12,200 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400