Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- July 07
Jul 07 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Thursday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices firmed up due to retail demand.
* Gram prices improved due to low arrivals.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,280 340-400 348-405
Wheat Tukda 00,700 348-411 349-422
Jowar White 045 290-480 290-470
Bajra 0,030 280-335 270-330
PULSES
Gram 00,155 1,435-1,540 1,460-1,527
Udid 0,150 1,800-2,250 1,700-2,226
Moong 0,750 1,019-1,280 1,020-1,200
Tuar 0,090 1,575-1,752 1,474-1,721
Maize 008 280-360 290-350
Vaal Dsshi 050 1,425-1,725 1,450-1,750
Choli 0,020 1,305-1,840 1,350-1,900
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,810-1,820 1,810-1,820
Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100
Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275
Bajra 1,830-1,840 1,810-1,820
Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
PULSES
Gram 7,800-7,850 7,700-7,800
Gram dal 9,400-9,450 9,400-9,450
Besan (65-kg bag) 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550
Tuar 09,200-09,300 09,200-09,300
Tuardal 13,600-13,700 13,600-13,700
Moong 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550
Moongdal 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150
Udid 12,100-12,200 12,100-12,200
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Best 7,700-7,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400