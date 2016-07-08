Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- July 08
Jul 08 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices improved due to short supply.
* Udid prices eased due to low demand from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,170 341-405 340-400
Wheat Tukda 00,690 340-411 348-411
Jowar White 070 285-480 290-480
Bajra 0,025 280-340 280-335
PULSES
Gram 00,110 1,460-1,578 1,435-1,540
Udid 0,050 1,801-2,075 1,800-2,250
Moong 0,380 1,010-1,200 1,019-1,280
Tuar 0,040 1,525-1,780 1,575-1,752
Maize 010 280-350 280-360
Vaal Dsshi 040 1,450-1,735 1,425-1,725
Choli 0,025 1,311-1,825 1,305-1,840
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,810-1,820 1,810-1,820
Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100
Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275
Bajra 1,830-1,840 1,830-1,840
Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
PULSES
Gram 7,900-7,950 7,800-7,850
Gram dal 9,600-9,650 9,400-9,450
Besan (65-kg bag) 6,650-6,700 6,500-6,550
Tuar 09,200-09,300 09,200-09,300
Tuardal 13,600-13,700 13,600-13,700
Moong 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550
Moongdal 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150
Udid 12,000-12,100 12,100-12,200
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Best 7,700-7,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400