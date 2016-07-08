Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- July 08 Jul 08 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices improved due to short supply. * Udid prices eased due to low demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,170 341-405 340-400 Wheat Tukda 00,690 340-411 348-411 Jowar White 070 285-480 290-480 Bajra 0,025 280-340 280-335 PULSES Gram 00,110 1,460-1,578 1,435-1,540 Udid 0,050 1,801-2,075 1,800-2,250 Moong 0,380 1,010-1,200 1,019-1,280 Tuar 0,040 1,525-1,780 1,575-1,752 Maize 010 280-350 280-360 Vaal Dsshi 040 1,450-1,735 1,425-1,725 Choli 0,025 1,311-1,825 1,305-1,840 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,810-1,820 1,810-1,820 Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275 Bajra 1,830-1,840 1,830-1,840 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 7,900-7,950 7,800-7,850 Gram dal 9,600-9,650 9,400-9,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 6,650-6,700 6,500-6,550 Tuar 09,200-09,300 09,200-09,300 Tuardal 13,600-13,700 13,600-13,700 Moong 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550 Moongdal 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150 Udid 12,000-12,100 12,100-12,200 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400