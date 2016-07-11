Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- July 11 Jul 11 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Monday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices moved up due to short supply. * Udid prices improved due to low arrivals. * Delay in monsoon rain over Gujarat turned market sentiment bullish, said traders. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,190 341-405 341-405 Wheat Tukda 00,640 340-415 340-411 Jowar White 080 280-454 285-480 Bajra 0,050 280-340 280-340 PULSES Gram 00,275 1,600-1,728 1,460-1,578 Udid 0,100 1,775-2,225 1,801-2,075 Moong 0,640 1,025-1,300 1,010-1,200 Tuar 0,050 1,400-1,825 1,525-1,780 Maize 010 315-355 280-350 Vaal Dsshi 080 1,395-1,698 1,450-1,735 Choli 0,020 1,350-1,835 1,311-1,825 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,810-1,820 1,810-1,820 Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275 Bajra 1,830-1,840 1,830-1,840 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 8,100-8,150 7,900-7,950 Gram dal 9,800-9,850 9,600-9,650 Besan (65-kg bag) 6,950-7,000 6,650-6,700 Tuar 09,200-09,300 09,200-09,300 Tuardal 13,600-13,700 13,600-13,700 Moong 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550 Moongdal 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150 Udid 12,300-12,400 12,000-12,100 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400