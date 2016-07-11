Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- July 11
Jul 11 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Monday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices moved up due to short supply.
* Udid prices improved due to low arrivals.
* Delay in monsoon rain over Gujarat turned market sentiment bullish, said
traders.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,190 341-405 341-405
Wheat Tukda 00,640 340-415 340-411
Jowar White 080 280-454 285-480
Bajra 0,050 280-340 280-340
PULSES
Gram 00,275 1,600-1,728 1,460-1,578
Udid 0,100 1,775-2,225 1,801-2,075
Moong 0,640 1,025-1,300 1,010-1,200
Tuar 0,050 1,400-1,825 1,525-1,780
Maize 010 315-355 280-350
Vaal Dsshi 080 1,395-1,698 1,450-1,735
Choli 0,020 1,350-1,835 1,311-1,825
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,810-1,820 1,810-1,820
Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100
Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275
Bajra 1,830-1,840 1,830-1,840
Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
PULSES
Gram 8,100-8,150 7,900-7,950
Gram dal 9,800-9,850 9,600-9,650
Besan (65-kg bag) 6,950-7,000 6,650-6,700
Tuar 09,200-09,300 09,200-09,300
Tuardal 13,600-13,700 13,600-13,700
Moong 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550
Moongdal 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150
Udid 12,300-12,400 12,000-12,100
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Best 7,700-7,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400