Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- July 12 Jul 12 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying support from flour mills. * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices increased due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,200 340-404 341-405 Wheat Tukda 00,615 341-412 340-415 Jowar White 090 280-480 280-454 Bajra 0,060 270-340 280-340 PULSES Gram 00,210 1,690-1,800 1,600-1,728 Udid 0,061 1,800-2,140 1,775-2,225 Moong 0,680 1,010-1,315 1,025-1,300 Tuar 0,050 1,520-1,736 1,400-1,825 Maize 015 315-350 315-355 Vaal Dsshi 040 1,300-1,615 1,395-1,698 Choli 0,012 1,435-2,025 1,350-1,835 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,830-1,840 1,810-1,820 Wheat (medium) 2,100-2,125 2,075-2,100 Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275 Bajra 1,830-1,840 1,830-1,840 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 8,500-8,550 8,100-8,150 Gram dal 10,300-10,400 9,800-9,850 Besan (65-kg bag) 7,350-7,400 6,950-7,000 Tuar 09,200-09,300 09,200-09,300 Tuardal 13,600-13,700 13,600-13,700 Moong 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550 Moongdal 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150 Udid 12,300-12,400 12,300-12,400 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400