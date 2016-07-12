Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- July 12
Jul 12 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to buying support from flour mills.
* Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices increased due to short supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,200 340-404 341-405
Wheat Tukda 00,615 341-412 340-415
Jowar White 090 280-480 280-454
Bajra 0,060 270-340 280-340
PULSES
Gram 00,210 1,690-1,800 1,600-1,728
Udid 0,061 1,800-2,140 1,775-2,225
Moong 0,680 1,010-1,315 1,025-1,300
Tuar 0,050 1,520-1,736 1,400-1,825
Maize 015 315-350 315-355
Vaal Dsshi 040 1,300-1,615 1,395-1,698
Choli 0,012 1,435-2,025 1,350-1,835
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,830-1,840 1,810-1,820
Wheat (medium) 2,100-2,125 2,075-2,100
Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275
Bajra 1,830-1,840 1,830-1,840
Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
PULSES
Gram 8,500-8,550 8,100-8,150
Gram dal 10,300-10,400 9,800-9,850
Besan (65-kg bag) 7,350-7,400 6,950-7,000
Tuar 09,200-09,300 09,200-09,300
Tuardal 13,600-13,700 13,600-13,700
Moong 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550
Moongdal 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150
Udid 12,300-12,400 12,300-12,400
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Best 7,700-7,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400