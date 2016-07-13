Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- July 13 Jul 13 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices improved due to low arrivals. * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices moved up due to short supply. * Tuar prices eased due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,180 340-395 340-404 Wheat Tukda 00,435 342-410 341-412 Jowar White 040 280-510 280-480 Bajra 0,030 280-350 270-340 PULSES Gram 00,140 1,655-1,751 1,690-1,800 Udid 0,060 1,800-2,225 1,800-2,140 Moong 0,510 1,020-1,345 1,010-1,315 Tuar 0,048 1,450-1,648 1,520-1,736 Maize 010 310-350 315-350 Vaal Dsshi 025 1,300-1,570 1,300-1,615 Choli 0,010 1,550-2,000 1,435-2,025 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,830-1,840 1,830-1,840 Wheat (medium) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125 Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275 Bajra 1,870-1,880 1,830-1,840 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 8,700-8,750 8,500-8,550 Gram dal 10,700-10,800 10,300-10,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 7,550-7,600 7,350-7,400 Tuar 09,000-09,100 09,200-09,300 Tuardal 13,600-13,700 13,600-13,700 Moong 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550 Moongdal 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150 Udid 12,300-12,400 12,300-12,400 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400