Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- July 13
Jul 13 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices improved due to low arrivals.
* Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices moved up due to short supply.
* Tuar prices eased due to lack of buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,180 340-395 340-404
Wheat Tukda 00,435 342-410 341-412
Jowar White 040 280-510 280-480
Bajra 0,030 280-350 270-340
PULSES
Gram 00,140 1,655-1,751 1,690-1,800
Udid 0,060 1,800-2,225 1,800-2,140
Moong 0,510 1,020-1,345 1,010-1,315
Tuar 0,048 1,450-1,648 1,520-1,736
Maize 010 310-350 315-350
Vaal Dsshi 025 1,300-1,570 1,300-1,615
Choli 0,010 1,550-2,000 1,435-2,025
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,830-1,840 1,830-1,840
Wheat (medium) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125
Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275
Bajra 1,870-1,880 1,830-1,840
Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
PULSES
Gram 8,700-8,750 8,500-8,550
Gram dal 10,700-10,800 10,300-10,400
Besan (65-kg bag) 7,550-7,600 7,350-7,400
Tuar 09,000-09,100 09,200-09,300
Tuardal 13,600-13,700 13,600-13,700
Moong 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550
Moongdal 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150
Udid 12,300-12,400 12,300-12,400
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Best 7,700-7,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400