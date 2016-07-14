Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- July 14 Jul 14 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up further due to thin supply. * Besan prices improved due to retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,220 345-392 340-395 Wheat Tukda 00,460 343-415 342-410 Jowar White 040 280-540 280-510 Bajra 0,025 290-345 280-350 PULSES Gram 00,110 1,640-1,721 1,655-1,751 Udid 0,150 1,750-2,272 1,800-2,225 Moong 0,340 1,031-1,300 1,020-1,345 Tuar 0,120 1,475-1,734 1,450-1,648 Maize 015 305-350 310-350 Vaal Dsshi 015 1,250-1,450 1,300-1,570 Choli 0,012 1,750-2,050 1,550-2,000 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,830-1,840 1,830-1,840 Wheat (medium) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125 Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275 Bajra 1,890-1,900 1,870-1,880 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 8,700-8,750 8,700-8,750 Gram dal 10,700-10,800 10,700-10,800 Besan (65-kg bag) 7,650-7,700 7,550-7,600 Tuar 09,000-09,100 09,000-09,100 Tuardal 13,600-13,700 13,600-13,700 Moong 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550 Moongdal 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150 Udid 12,300-12,400 12,300-12,400 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400