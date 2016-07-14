BRIEF-India's UCO Bank says RBI begins "corrective action" for bank over high bad loans
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- July 14 Jul 14 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up further due to thin supply. * Besan prices improved due to retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,220 345-392 340-395 Wheat Tukda 00,460 343-415 342-410 Jowar White 040 280-540 280-510 Bajra 0,025 290-345 280-350 PULSES Gram 00,110 1,640-1,721 1,655-1,751 Udid 0,150 1,750-2,272 1,800-2,225 Moong 0,340 1,031-1,300 1,020-1,345 Tuar 0,120 1,475-1,734 1,450-1,648 Maize 015 305-350 310-350 Vaal Dsshi 015 1,250-1,450 1,300-1,570 Choli 0,012 1,750-2,050 1,550-2,000 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,830-1,840 1,830-1,840 Wheat (medium) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125 Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275 Bajra 1,890-1,900 1,870-1,880 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 8,700-8,750 8,700-8,750 Gram dal 10,700-10,800 10,700-10,800 Besan (65-kg bag) 7,650-7,700 7,550-7,600 Tuar 09,000-09,100 09,000-09,100 Tuardal 13,600-13,700 13,600-13,700 Moong 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550 Moongdal 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150 Udid 12,300-12,400 12,300-12,400 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400
BANGALORE, May 12The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34700 ICS-201(B22mm) 35700 ICS-102(B22mm) 28500 ICS-103(23mm) 32900 ICS-104(24mm) 37100 ICS-202(26mm) 43200 ICS-105(26mm) 32600 ICS-105CS(26mm) 34600 ICS-105(27mm)