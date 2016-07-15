Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- July 15
Jul 15 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram prices firmed up due to short supply.
* Udid prices dropped due to lack of buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,320 340-405 345-392
Wheat Tukda 00,625 342-422 343-415
Jowar White 055 275-510 280-540
Bajra 0,020 280-340 290-345
PULSES
Gram 00,115 1,605-1,690 1,640-1,721
Udid 0,070 1,800-2,250 1,750-2,272
Moong 0,465 1,000-1,315 1,031-1,300
Tuar 0,035 1,450-1,724 1,475-1,734
Maize 005 305-370 305-350
Vaal Dsshi 010 1,175-1,650 1,250-1,450
Choli 0,010 1,750-2,000 1,750-2,050
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,830-1,840 1,830-1,840
Wheat (medium) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125
Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275
Bajra 1,890-1,900 1,890-1,900
Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
PULSES
Gram 8,800-8,850 8,700-8,750
Gram dal 10,700-10,800 10,700-10,800
Besan (65-kg bag) 7,650-7,700 7,650-7,700
Tuar 09,000-09,100 09,000-09,100
Tuardal 13,600-13,700 13,600-13,700
Moong 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550
Moongdal 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150
Udid 12,000-12,100 12,300-12,400
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Best 7,700-7,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400