Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- July 15 Jul 15 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices firmed up due to short supply. * Udid prices dropped due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,320 340-405 345-392 Wheat Tukda 00,625 342-422 343-415 Jowar White 055 275-510 280-540 Bajra 0,020 280-340 290-345 PULSES Gram 00,115 1,605-1,690 1,640-1,721 Udid 0,070 1,800-2,250 1,750-2,272 Moong 0,465 1,000-1,315 1,031-1,300 Tuar 0,035 1,450-1,724 1,475-1,734 Maize 005 305-370 305-350 Vaal Dsshi 010 1,175-1,650 1,250-1,450 Choli 0,010 1,750-2,000 1,750-2,050 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,830-1,840 1,830-1,840 Wheat (medium) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125 Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275 Bajra 1,890-1,900 1,890-1,900 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 8,800-8,850 8,700-8,750 Gram dal 10,700-10,800 10,700-10,800 Besan (65-kg bag) 7,650-7,700 7,650-7,700 Tuar 09,000-09,100 09,000-09,100 Tuardal 13,600-13,700 13,600-13,700 Moong 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550 Moongdal 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150 Udid 12,000-12,100 12,300-12,400 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400