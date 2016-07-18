Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- July 18
Jul 18 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Monday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Gram and Besan prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Udid prices firmed up due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,425 342-396 340-405
Wheat Tukda 00,725 340-412 342-422
Jowar White 055 270-505 275-510
Bajra 0,020 280-340 280-340
PULSES
Gram 00,090 1,510-1,595 1,605-1,690
Udid 0,065 1,900-2,326 1,800-2,250
Moong 0,590 0,990-1,240 1,000-1,315
Tuar 0,140 1,475-1,725 1,450-1,724
Maize 008 280-350 305-370
Vaal Dsshi 025 1,300-1,720 1,175-1,650
Choli 0,025 1,505-1,810 1,750-2,000
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,810-1,820 1,830-1,840
Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,075 2,100-2,125
Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275
Bajra 1,890-1,900 1,890-1,900
Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
PULSES
Gram 8,700-8,750 8,800-8,850
Gram dal 10,700-10,800 10,700-10,800
Besan (65-kg bag) 7,550-7,600 7,650-7,700
Tuar 09,000-09,100 09,000-09,100
Tuardal 13,600-13,700 13,600-13,700
Moong 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550
Moongdal 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150
Udid 12,200-12,300 12,000-12,100
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Best 7,700-7,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400