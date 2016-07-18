Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- July 18 Jul 18 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Gram and Besan prices eased due to low retail demand. * Udid prices firmed up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,425 342-396 340-405 Wheat Tukda 00,725 340-412 342-422 Jowar White 055 270-505 275-510 Bajra 0,020 280-340 280-340 PULSES Gram 00,090 1,510-1,595 1,605-1,690 Udid 0,065 1,900-2,326 1,800-2,250 Moong 0,590 0,990-1,240 1,000-1,315 Tuar 0,140 1,475-1,725 1,450-1,724 Maize 008 280-350 305-370 Vaal Dsshi 025 1,300-1,720 1,175-1,650 Choli 0,025 1,505-1,810 1,750-2,000 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,810-1,820 1,830-1,840 Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,075 2,100-2,125 Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275 Bajra 1,890-1,900 1,890-1,900 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 8,700-8,750 8,800-8,850 Gram dal 10,700-10,800 10,700-10,800 Besan (65-kg bag) 7,550-7,600 7,650-7,700 Tuar 09,000-09,100 09,000-09,100 Tuardal 13,600-13,700 13,600-13,700 Moong 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550 Moongdal 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150 Udid 12,200-12,300 12,000-12,100 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400