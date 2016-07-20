Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- July 20 Jul 20 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal increased due to short supply. * Tuar prices improved due to low arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,220 342-400 344-405 Wheat Tukda 00,480 343-425 345-421 Jowar White 035 280-500 270-500 Bajra 0,020 260-345 280-350 PULSES Gram 00,080 1,640-1,785 1,590-1,725 Udid 0,076 1,901-2,071 1,880-2,250 Moong 0,305 0,970-1,222 0,980-1,248 Tuar 0,065 1,571-1,734 1,530-1,700 Maize 009 275-380 275-360 Vaal Dsshi 020 1,250-1,580 1,250-1,625 Choli 0,020 1,550-2,050 1,500-1,900 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,810-1,820 1,810-1,820 Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275 Bajra 1,910-1,920 1,910-1,920 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 8,750-8,800 8,550-8,600 Gram dal 10,800-10,900 10,400-10,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 7,750-7,800 7,550-7,600 Tuar 09,200-09,300 09,000-09,100 Tuardal 13,600-13,700 13,600-13,700 Moong 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550 Moongdal 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150 Udid 12,200-12,300 12,200-12,300 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400