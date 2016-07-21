Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- July 21 Jul 21 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying support from flour mills. * Tuar Daal prices eased due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,290 343-409 342-400 Wheat Tukda 00,592 346-421 343-425 Jowar White 070 280-475 280-500 Bajra 0,015 250-330 260-345 PULSES Gram 00,130 1,650-1,775 1,640-1,785 Udid 0,150 1,930-2,000 1,901-2,071 Moong 0,310 0,950-1,165 0,970-1,222 Tuar 0,082 1,450-1,672 1,571-1,734 Maize 005 280-370 275-380 Vaal Dsshi 025 1,250-1,550 1,250-1,580 Choli 0,010 1,450-1,950 1,550-2,050 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,820-1,830 1,810-1,820 Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,050-2,075 Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275 Bajra 1,910-1,920 1,910-1,920 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 8,750-8,800 8,750-8,800 Gram dal 10,800-10,900 10,800-10,900 Besan (65-kg bag) 7,750-7,800 7,750-7,800 Tuar 09,200-09,300 09,200-09,300 Tuardal 13,400-13,500 13,600-13,700 Moong 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550 Moongdal 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150 Udid 12,200-12,300 12,200-12,300 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400