Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- July 22 Jul 22 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices dropped due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,270 344-405 343-409 Wheat Tukda 00,670 345-421 346-421 Jowar White 062 289-478 280-475 Bajra 0,018 253-342 250-330 PULSES Gram 00,085 1,620-1,707 1,650-1,775 Udid 0,060 1,570-2,025 1,930-2,000 Moong 0,390 1,000-1,150 0,950-1,165 Tuar 0,090 1,530-1,723 1,450-1,672 Maize 008 270-370 280-370 Vaal Dsshi 020 1,235-1,545 1,250-1,550 Choli 0,015 1,395-1,890 1,450-1,950 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,820-1,830 1,820-1,830 Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275 Bajra 1,920-1,930 1,910-1,920 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 8,650-8,700 8,750-8,800 Gram dal 10,500-10,600 10,800-10,900 Besan (65-kg bag) 7,700-7,750 7,750-7,800 Tuar 09,200-09,300 09,200-09,300 Tuardal 13,400-13,500 13,400-13,500 Moong 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550 Moongdal 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150 Udid 12,200-12,300 12,200-12,300 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400