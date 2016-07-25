Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- July 25
Jul 25 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Monday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices improved due to low arrivals.
* Udid prices eased due to restricted demand from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,235 345-402 344-405
Wheat Tukda 00,665 346-421 345-421
Jowar White 060 275-510 289-478
Bajra 0,040 260-365 253-342
PULSES
Gram 00,170 1,615-1,700 1,620-1,707
Udid 0,110 1,740-1,990 1,570-2,025
Moong 0,390 0,940-1,148 1,000-1,150
Tuar 0,070 1,534-1,710 1,530-1,723
Maize 005 290-370 270-370
Vaal Dsshi 015 1,425-1,720 1,235-1,545
Choli 0,025 1,450-1,900 1,395-1,890
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,820-1,830 1,820-1,830
Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100
Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275
Bajra 1,940-1,950 1,920-1,930
Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
PULSES
Gram 8,650-8,700 8,650-8,700
Gram dal 10,500-10,600 10,500-10,600
Besan (65-kg bag) 7,700-7,750 7,700-7,750
Tuar 09,200-09,300 09,200-09,300
Tuardal 13,400-13,500 13,400-13,500
Moong 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550
Moongdal 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150
Udid 12,000-12,100 12,200-12,300
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Best 7,700-7,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400