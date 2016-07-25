Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- July 25 Jul 25 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices improved due to low arrivals. * Udid prices eased due to restricted demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,235 345-402 344-405 Wheat Tukda 00,665 346-421 345-421 Jowar White 060 275-510 289-478 Bajra 0,040 260-365 253-342 PULSES Gram 00,170 1,615-1,700 1,620-1,707 Udid 0,110 1,740-1,990 1,570-2,025 Moong 0,390 0,940-1,148 1,000-1,150 Tuar 0,070 1,534-1,710 1,530-1,723 Maize 005 290-370 270-370 Vaal Dsshi 015 1,425-1,720 1,235-1,545 Choli 0,025 1,450-1,900 1,395-1,890 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,820-1,830 1,820-1,830 Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275 Bajra 1,940-1,950 1,920-1,930 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 8,650-8,700 8,650-8,700 Gram dal 10,500-10,600 10,500-10,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 7,700-7,750 7,700-7,750 Tuar 09,200-09,300 09,200-09,300 Tuardal 13,400-13,500 13,400-13,500 Moong 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550 Moongdal 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150 Udid 12,000-12,100 12,200-12,300 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400