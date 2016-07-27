Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- July 27
Jul 27 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices improved due to short supply.
* Gram and Besan prices eased due to low retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,208 345-399 344-395
Wheat Tukda 00,735 348-401 345-400
Jowar White 075 275-490 280-545
Bajra 0,030 270-370 280-335
PULSES
Gram 00,105 1,585-1,690 1,615-1,683
Udid 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,780-2,150
Moong 0,370 0,935-1,150 0,950-1,132
Tuar 0,100 1,380-1,550 1,450-1,660
Maize 010 305-360 300-350
Vaal Dsshi 000 0,000-1,000 1,400-1,725
Choli 0,025 1,350-1,850 1,350-1,825
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,810-1,820 1,810-1,820
Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075
Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275
Bajra 1,980-1,990 1,940-1,950
Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
PULSES
Gram 8,550-8,600 8,650-8,700
Gram dal 10,500-10,600 10,500-10,600
Besan (65-kg bag) 7,600-7,650 7,700-7,750
Tuar 09,000-09,100 09,000-09,100
Tuardal 13,400-13,500 13,400-13,500
Moong 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550
Moongdal 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150
Udid 12,000-12,100 12,000-12,100
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Best 7,700-7,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400