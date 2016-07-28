Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- July 28
Jul 28 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Thursday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices moved up further due to low arrivals.
* Gram Besan and Gram Daal prices dropped due to low retail demand.
* Udid prices moved down due to lack of buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,238 348-403 345-399
Wheat Tukda 00,589 350-410 348-401
Jowar White 095 290-510 275-490
Bajra 0,020 320-415 270-370
PULSES
Gram 00,220 1,540-1,618 1,585-1,690
Udid 0,065 1,580-1,828 1,780-2,150
Moong 0,240 0,945-1,061 0,935-1,150
Tuar 0,050 1,525-1,720 1,380-1,550
Maize 010 310-350 305-360
Vaal Dsshi 035 1,050-1,350 1,400-1,725
Choli 0,025 1,825-1,932 1,350-1,850
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,810-1,820 1,810-1,820
Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075
Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275
Bajra 2,020-2,030 1,980-1,990
Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
PULSES
Gram 8,400-8,450 8,550-8,600
Gram dal 10,300-10,400 10,500-10,600
Besan (65-kg bag) 7,500-7,550 7,600-7,650
Tuar 09,000-09,100 09,000-09,100
Tuardal 13,400-13,500 13,400-13,500
Moong 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550
Moongdal 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150
Udid 11,600-11,700 12,000-12,100
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Best 7,700-7,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400