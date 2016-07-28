Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- July 28 Jul 28 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices moved up further due to low arrivals. * Gram Besan and Gram Daal prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Udid prices moved down due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,238 348-403 345-399 Wheat Tukda 00,589 350-410 348-401 Jowar White 095 290-510 275-490 Bajra 0,020 320-415 270-370 PULSES Gram 00,220 1,540-1,618 1,585-1,690 Udid 0,065 1,580-1,828 1,780-2,150 Moong 0,240 0,945-1,061 0,935-1,150 Tuar 0,050 1,525-1,720 1,380-1,550 Maize 010 310-350 305-360 Vaal Dsshi 035 1,050-1,350 1,400-1,725 Choli 0,025 1,825-1,932 1,350-1,850 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,810-1,820 1,810-1,820 Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275 Bajra 2,020-2,030 1,980-1,990 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 8,400-8,450 8,550-8,600 Gram dal 10,300-10,400 10,500-10,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 7,500-7,550 7,600-7,650 Tuar 09,000-09,100 09,000-09,100 Tuardal 13,400-13,500 13,400-13,500 Moong 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550 Moongdal 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150 Udid 11,600-11,700 12,000-12,100 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400