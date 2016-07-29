Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- July 29
Jul 29 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Friday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram Besan and Gram Daal prices moved down further due to increased
supply.
* Tuar and Tuar Daal prices dropped due to low retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,219 341-401 348-403
Wheat Tukda 00,610 348-413 350-410
Jowar White 080 310-480 290-510
Bajra 0,025 315-415 320-415
PULSES
Gram 00,110 1,540-1,611 1,540-1,618
Udid 0,028 1,500-1,800 1,580-1,828
Moong 0,280 0,930-1,033 0,945-1,061
Tuar 0,027 1,525-1,661 1,525-1,720
Maize 010 300-340 310-350
Vaal Dsshi 020 1,000-1,600 1,050-1,350
Choli 0,015 1,725-1,900 1,825-1,932
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,810-1,820 1,810-1,820
Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075
Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275
Bajra 2,020-2,030 2,020-2,030
Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
PULSES
Gram 8,200-8,250 8,400-8,450
Gram dal 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400
Besan (65-kg bag) 7,300-7,350 7,500-7,550
Tuar 08,800-08,900 09,000-09,100
Tuardal 13,000-13,100 13,400-13,500
Moong 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550
Moongdal 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150
Udid 11,600-11,700 11,600-11,700
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Best 7,700-7,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400