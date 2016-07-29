Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- July 29 Jul 29 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram Besan and Gram Daal prices moved down further due to increased supply. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices dropped due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,219 341-401 348-403 Wheat Tukda 00,610 348-413 350-410 Jowar White 080 310-480 290-510 Bajra 0,025 315-415 320-415 PULSES Gram 00,110 1,540-1,611 1,540-1,618 Udid 0,028 1,500-1,800 1,580-1,828 Moong 0,280 0,930-1,033 0,945-1,061 Tuar 0,027 1,525-1,661 1,525-1,720 Maize 010 300-340 310-350 Vaal Dsshi 020 1,000-1,600 1,050-1,350 Choli 0,015 1,725-1,900 1,825-1,932 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,810-1,820 1,810-1,820 Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275 Bajra 2,020-2,030 2,020-2,030 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 8,200-8,250 8,400-8,450 Gram dal 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 7,300-7,350 7,500-7,550 Tuar 08,800-08,900 09,000-09,100 Tuardal 13,000-13,100 13,400-13,500 Moong 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550 Moongdal 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150 Udid 11,600-11,700 11,600-11,700 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400