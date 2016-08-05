Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- August 05 Aug.05 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand. * Tuar prices dropped due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. * Moong and Moong Daal prices moved down due to supply pressure. * Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,146 336-400 338-395 Wheat Tukda 00,510 335-414 335-405 Jowar White 040 345-477 350-482 Bajra 0,020 320-415 335-415 PULSES Gram 00,107 1,375-1,562 1,392-1,562 Udid 0,060 1,450-1,680 1,450-1,670 Moong 0,290 0,921-1,105 0,880-1,040 Tuar 0,036 1,330-1,571 1,400-1,600 Maize 005 325-360 325-363 Vaal Dsshi 015 0,995-1,375 1,050-1,450 Choli 0,012 1,650-1,862 1,685-1,830 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,810-1,820 1,800-1,810 Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,025-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275 Bajra 2,010-2,020 2,040-2,050 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 7,950-8,000 7,950-8,000 Gram dal 09,700-09,800 09,700-09,800 Besan (65-kg bag) 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Tuar 07,400-07,500 07,600-07,700 Tuardal 12,000-12,100 12,000-12,100 Moong 5,800-5,850 6,100-6,150 Moongdal 6,800-6,850 6,800-6,850 Udid 10,000-10,100 10,000-10,100 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400