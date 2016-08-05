Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- August 05
Aug.05 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Tuar prices dropped due to lack of buying enquiries from mills.
* Moong and Moong Daal prices moved down due to supply pressure.
* Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,146 336-400 338-395
Wheat Tukda 00,510 335-414 335-405
Jowar White 040 345-477 350-482
Bajra 0,020 320-415 335-415
PULSES
Gram 00,107 1,375-1,562 1,392-1,562
Udid 0,060 1,450-1,680 1,450-1,670
Moong 0,290 0,921-1,105 0,880-1,040
Tuar 0,036 1,330-1,571 1,400-1,600
Maize 005 325-360 325-363
Vaal Dsshi 015 0,995-1,375 1,050-1,450
Choli 0,012 1,650-1,862 1,685-1,830
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,810-1,820 1,800-1,810
Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,025-2,050
Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275
Bajra 2,010-2,020 2,040-2,050
Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
PULSES
Gram 7,950-8,000 7,950-8,000
Gram dal 09,700-09,800 09,700-09,800
Besan (65-kg bag) 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050
Tuar 07,400-07,500 07,600-07,700
Tuardal 12,000-12,100 12,000-12,100
Moong 5,800-5,850 6,100-6,150
Moongdal 6,800-6,850 6,800-6,850
Udid 10,000-10,100 10,000-10,100
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Best 7,700-7,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400