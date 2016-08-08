Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- August 08 Aug.08 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weaktrend, traders said Monday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices eased due to low retail demand. * Tuar prices dropped due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,210 335-400 336-400 Wheat Tukda 00,520 336-405 335-414 Jowar White 070 370-470 345-477 Bajra 0,020 360-410 320-415 PULSES Gram 00,435 1,390-1,544 1,375-1,562 Udid 0,090 1,450-1,660 1,450-1,680 Moong 0,215 0,928-1,145 0,921-1,105 Tuar 0,078 1,370-1,468 1,330-1,571 Maize 005 310-340 325-360 Vaal Dsshi 025 0,250-1,890 0,995-1,375 Choli 0,015 1,400-1,850 1,650-1,862 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,810-1,820 1,810-1,820 Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275 Bajra 2,010-2,020 2,010-2,020 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 7,850-7,900 7,950-8,000 Gram dal 09,500-09,600 09,700-09,800 Besan (65-kg bag) 6,900-6,950 7,000-7,050 Tuar 07,100-07,200 07,400-07,500 Tuardal 12,000-12,100 12,000-12,100 Moong 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850 Moongdal 6,800-6,850 6,800-6,850 Udid 10,000-10,100 10,000-10,100 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400