Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- August 08
Aug.08 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weaktrend,
traders said Monday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Tuar prices dropped due to lack of buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,210 335-400 336-400
Wheat Tukda 00,520 336-405 335-414
Jowar White 070 370-470 345-477
Bajra 0,020 360-410 320-415
PULSES
Gram 00,435 1,390-1,544 1,375-1,562
Udid 0,090 1,450-1,660 1,450-1,680
Moong 0,215 0,928-1,145 0,921-1,105
Tuar 0,078 1,370-1,468 1,330-1,571
Maize 005 310-340 325-360
Vaal Dsshi 025 0,250-1,890 0,995-1,375
Choli 0,015 1,400-1,850 1,650-1,862
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,810-1,820 1,810-1,820
Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100
Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275
Bajra 2,010-2,020 2,010-2,020
Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
PULSES
Gram 7,850-7,900 7,950-8,000
Gram dal 09,500-09,600 09,700-09,800
Besan (65-kg bag) 6,900-6,950 7,000-7,050
Tuar 07,100-07,200 07,400-07,500
Tuardal 12,000-12,100 12,000-12,100
Moong 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850
Moongdal 6,800-6,850 6,800-6,850
Udid 10,000-10,100 10,000-10,100
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Best 7,700-7,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400