Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- August 09 Aug.09 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand. * Gram prices dropped due to sufficient supply. * Moong and Moong Daal prices moved down due to supply pressure. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,180 336-400 335-400 Wheat Tukda 00,447 337-407 336-405 Jowar White 080 340-480 370-470 Bajra 0,015 320-380 360-410 PULSES Gram 00,245 1,385-1,551 1,390-1,544 Udid 0,040 1,400-1,600 1,450-1,660 Moong 0,175 0,900-1,015 0,928-1,145 Tuar 0,082 1,270-1,415 1,370-1,468 Maize 007 340-365 310-340 Vaal Dsshi 020 1,195-1,825 1,250-1,890 Choli 0,009 1,450-1,820 1,400-1,850 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,810-1,820 1,810-1,820 Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275 Bajra 1,990-2,000 2,010-2,020 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 7,750-7,800 7,850-7,900 Gram dal 09,500-09,600 09,500-09,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 6,900-6,950 6,900-6,950 Tuar 07,100-07,200 07,100-07,200 Tuardal 12,000-12,100 12,000-12,100 Moong 5,600-5,650 5,800-5,850 Moongdal 6,500-6,550 6,800-6,850 Udid 10,000-10,100 10,000-10,100 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400