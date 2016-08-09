Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- August 09
Aug.09 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Tuesday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Gram prices dropped due to sufficient supply.
* Moong and Moong Daal prices moved down due to supply pressure.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,180 336-400 335-400
Wheat Tukda 00,447 337-407 336-405
Jowar White 080 340-480 370-470
Bajra 0,015 320-380 360-410
PULSES
Gram 00,245 1,385-1,551 1,390-1,544
Udid 0,040 1,400-1,600 1,450-1,660
Moong 0,175 0,900-1,015 0,928-1,145
Tuar 0,082 1,270-1,415 1,370-1,468
Maize 007 340-365 310-340
Vaal Dsshi 020 1,195-1,825 1,250-1,890
Choli 0,009 1,450-1,820 1,400-1,850
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,810-1,820 1,810-1,820
Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100
Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275
Bajra 1,990-2,000 2,010-2,020
Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
PULSES
Gram 7,750-7,800 7,850-7,900
Gram dal 09,500-09,600 09,500-09,600
Besan (65-kg bag) 6,900-6,950 6,900-6,950
Tuar 07,100-07,200 07,100-07,200
Tuardal 12,000-12,100 12,000-12,100
Moong 5,600-5,650 5,800-5,850
Moongdal 6,500-6,550 6,800-6,850
Udid 10,000-10,100 10,000-10,100
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Best 7,700-7,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400