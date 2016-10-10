Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- October 10
Oct.10 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Monday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Udid prices dropped due to higher arrivals.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,210 340-405 339-410
Wheat Tukda 00,450 344-420 343-441
Jowar White 070 235-415 255-390
Bajra 0,030 215-310 235-330
PULSES
Gram 00,320 1,480-2,176 1,505-2,122
Udid 2,810 1,100-1,450 1,125-1,475
Moong 0,275 0,755-1,004 0,840-1,091
Tuar 0,090 1,122-1,306 1,100-1,341
Maize 011 275-365 280-370
Vaal Dsshi 040 0,900-1,300 0,825-1,225
Choli 0,045 1,250-2,050 1,025-2,075
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,800-1,810 1,810-1,820
Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,125-2,150
Wheat (superior best) 2,450-2,475 2,450-2,475
Bajra 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610
Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
PULSES
Gram 9,950-10,000 9,950-10,000
Gram dal 12,300-12,400 12,300-12,400
Besan (65-kg bag) 8,250-8,300 8,250-8,300
Tuar 06,900-07,000 06,900-07,000
Tuardal 10,500-10,600 10,500-10,600
Moong 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650
Moongdal 6,000-6,050 6,000-6,050
Udid 07,500-07,600 07,700-07,800
RICE
IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Basmati Best 7,200-7,300
07,200-07,300
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650
Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100