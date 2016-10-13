Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- October 13
Oct.13 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Thursday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to buying support from flour mills.
* Gram and Besan prices improved due to thin supply.
* Tuar prices eased due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,415 347-421 340-405
Wheat Tukda 00,910 349-465 344-420
Jowar White 075 280-400 235-415
Bajra 0,028 235-320 215-310
PULSES
Gram 00,300 1,445-2,143 1,480-2,176
Udid 2,250 1,110-1,340 1,100-1,450
Moong 0,202 0,804-1,025 0,755-1,004
Tuar 0,075 1,022-1,200 1,122-1,306
Maize 010 280-360 275-365
Vaal Dsshi 040 1,050-1,305 0,900-1,300
Choli 0,045 1,150-1,950 1,250-2,050
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,810-1,820 1,800-1,810
Wheat (medium) 2,125-2,150 2,075-2,100
Wheat (superior best) 2,450-2,475 2,450-2,475
Bajra 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610
Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
PULSES
Gram 10,150-10,200 9,950-10,000
Gram dal 12,300-12,400 12,300-12,400
Besan (65-kg bag) 8,350-8,400 8,250-8,300
Tuar 06,600-06,700 06,900-07,000
Tuardal 10,500-10,600 10,500-10,600
Moong 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650
Moongdal 6,000-6,050 6,000-6,050
Udid 07,500-07,600 07,500-07,600
RICE
IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Basmati Best 7,200-7,300
07,200-07,300
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650
Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100