BUZZ-Natco Pharma climbs on raise in foreign investment limit
** Shares of Natco Pharma Ltd rise as much as 3.07 pct to 963 rupees, highest since April 20
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- October 14 Oct.14 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand. * Tuar prices dropped further due to lack of buying support from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,330 343-410 347-421 Wheat Tukda 00,927 345-420 349-465 Jowar White 081 275-400 280-400 Bajra 0,033 230-325 235-320 PULSES Gram 00,180 1,510-2,156 1,445-2,143 Udid 2,450 1,080-1,360 1,110-1,340 Moong 0,298 0,812-1,112 0,804-1,025 Tuar 0,040 0,950-1,151 1,022-1,200 Maize 009 275-370 280-360 Vaal Dsshi 045 1,000-1,250 1,050-1,305 Choli 0,042 1,025-1,975 1,150-1,950 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,810-1,820 1,810-1,820 Wheat (medium) 2,125-2,150 2,125-2,150 Wheat (superior best) 2,450-2,475 2,450-2,475 Bajra 1,560-1,570 1,600-1,610 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 10,150-10,200 10,150-10,200 Gram dal 12,300-12,400 12,300-12,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 8,350-8,400 8,350-8,400 Tuar 06,400-06,500 06,600-06,700 Tuardal 10,500-10,600 10,500-10,600 Moong 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650 Moongdal 6,000-6,050 6,000-6,050 Udid 07,500-07,600 07,500-07,600 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100
May 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 15, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd