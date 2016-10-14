Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- October 14 Oct.14 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand. * Tuar prices dropped further due to lack of buying support from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,330 343-410 347-421 Wheat Tukda 00,927 345-420 349-465 Jowar White 081 275-400 280-400 Bajra 0,033 230-325 235-320 PULSES Gram 00,180 1,510-2,156 1,445-2,143 Udid 2,450 1,080-1,360 1,110-1,340 Moong 0,298 0,812-1,112 0,804-1,025 Tuar 0,040 0,950-1,151 1,022-1,200 Maize 009 275-370 280-360 Vaal Dsshi 045 1,000-1,250 1,050-1,305 Choli 0,042 1,025-1,975 1,150-1,950 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,810-1,820 1,810-1,820 Wheat (medium) 2,125-2,150 2,125-2,150 Wheat (superior best) 2,450-2,475 2,450-2,475 Bajra 1,560-1,570 1,600-1,610 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 10,150-10,200 10,150-10,200 Gram dal 12,300-12,400 12,300-12,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 8,350-8,400 8,350-8,400 Tuar 06,400-06,500 06,600-06,700 Tuardal 10,500-10,600 10,500-10,600 Moong 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650 Moongdal 6,000-6,050 6,000-6,050 Udid 07,500-07,600 07,500-07,600 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100