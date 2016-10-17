Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- October 17 Oct.17 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Monday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Gram Daal prices eased due to low retail demand. * Moong prices moved down due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,440 346-430 343-410 Wheat Tukda 00,993 348-463 345-420 Jowar White 075 275-400 275-400 Bajra 0,030 225-330 230-325 PULSES Gram 00,225 1,515-2,156 1,510-2,156 Udid 3,275 1,135-1,375 1,080-1,360 Moong 0,235 0,807-1,045 0,812-1,112 Tuar 0,075 0,970-1,150 0,950-1,151 Maize 012 275-372 275-370 Vaal Dsshi 050 0,900-1,330 1,000-1,250 Choli 0,250 0,905-1,910 1,025-1,975 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,810-1,820 1,810-1,820 Wheat (medium) 2,125-2,150 2,125-2,150 Wheat (superior best) 2,450-2,475 2,450-2,475 Bajra 1,560-1,570 1,560-1,570 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 10,000-10,050 10,150-10,200 Gram dal 12,100-12,200 12,300-12,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 8,350-8,400 8,350-8,400 Tuar 06,400-06,500 06,400-06,500 Tuardal 10,500-10,600 10,500-10,600 Moong 5,400-5,450 5,600-5,650 Moongdal 6,000-6,050 6,000-6,050 Udid 07,500-07,600 07,500-07,600 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100