Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- October 19 Oct.19 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Besan and Gram Daal prices gained due to retail demand. * Udid prices eased due to supply pressure. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,210 346-411 348-414 Wheat Tukda 00,690 348-452 349-448 Jowar White 060 265-410 270-405 Bajra 0,038 255-340 270-335 PULSES Gram 00,160 1,825-2,325 1,750-2,150 Udid 2,950 1,125-1,355 1,120-1,364 Moong 0,280 0,775-1,010 0,804-0,964 Tuar 0,005 1,050-1,100 1,000-1,200 Maize 014 268-370 265-370 Vaal Dsshi 045 0,975-1,401 0,905-1,350 Choli 0,370 1,075-1,854 1,075-1,950 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,810-1,820 1,810-1,820 Wheat (medium) 2,125-2,150 2,125-2,150 Wheat (superior best) 2,450-2,475 2,450-2,475 Bajra 1,560-1,570 1,560-1,570 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 10,300-10,350 10,300-10,350 Gram dal 12,800-12,900 12,400-12,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 8,550-8,600 8,450-8,500 Tuar 06,400-06,500 06,400-06,500 Tuardal 10,500-10,600 10,500-10,600 Moong 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250 Moongdal 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850 Udid 07,300-07,400 07,500-07,600 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100