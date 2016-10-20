Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- October 20
Oct.20 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Thursday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices dropped due to low retail demand.
* Besan and Gram Daal prices increased further due to short supply.
* Moong prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,450 347-415 346-411
Wheat Tukda 00,875 349-451 348-452
Jowar White 050 240-415 265-410
Bajra 0,025 225-320 255-340
PULSES
Gram 00,130 1,950-2,350 1,825-2,325
Udid 2,650 1,135-1,415 1,125-1,355
Moong 0,310 0,838-1,111 0,775-1,010
Tuar 0,010 1,100-1,125 1,050-1,100
Maize 013 260-350 268-370
Vaal Dsshi 050 0,900-1,400 0,975-1,401
Choli 0,385 1,025-1,848 1,075-1,854
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,810-1,820 1,810-1,820
Wheat (medium) 2,125-2,150 2,125-2,150
Wheat (superior best) 2,450-2,475 2,450-2,475
Bajra 1,530-1,540 1,560-1,570
Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
PULSES
Gram 10,800-10,850 10,300-10,350
Gram dal 13,400-13,500 12,800-12,900
Besan (65-kg bag) 8,750-8,800 8,550-8,600
Tuar 06,400-06,500 06,400-06,500
Tuardal 10,500-10,600 10,500-10,600
Moong 5,400-5,450 5,200-5,250
Moongdal 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850
Udid 07,300-07,400 07,300-07,400
RICE
IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Basmati Best 7,200-7,300
07,200-07,300
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650
Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100