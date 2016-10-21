Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- October 21 Oct.21 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Udid prices moved down due to supply pressure. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,353 345-413 347-415 Wheat Tukda 00,880 348-449 349-451 Jowar White 073 270-410 240-415 Bajra 0,035 230-325 225-320 PULSES Gram 00,110 1,850-2,280 1,950-2,350 Udid 2,850 1,120-1,375 1,135-1,415 Moong 0,310 0,829-1,060 0,838-1,111 Tuar 0,032 1,100-1,150 1,100-1,125 Maize 018 255-360 260-350 Vaal Dsshi 055 0,950-1,405 0,900-1,400 Choli 0,290 0,950-1,938 1,025-1,848 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,800-1,810 1,810-1,820 Wheat (medium) 2,100-2,125 2,125-2,150 Wheat (superior best) 2,450-2,475 2,450-2,475 Bajra 1,530-1,540 1,530-1,540 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 10,800-10,850 10,800-10,850 Gram dal 13,400-13,500 13,400-13,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 8,750-8,800 8,750-8,800 Tuar 06,400-06,500 06,400-06,500 Tuardal 10,500-10,600 10,500-10,600 Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Moongdal 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850 Udid 07,200-07,300 07,300-07,400 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100